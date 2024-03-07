CSK captain MS Dhoni begins preparation for IPL 2024

New Delhi, March 7 Chennai Super Kings' captain, MS Dhoni, has returned to his second home, the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, to begin preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

CSK's official social media handle shared a heartwarming video that showcased the jubilant scenes on the streets. From young children to seasoned cricket enthusiasts, everyone poured out onto the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes. And amidst the sea of faces, there stood Dhoni, his trademark smile lighting up the surroundings as he waved back at the ecstatic fans.

It was a familiar sight, yet one that never failed to stir the hearts of the locals - the arrival of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team bus. Cheers erupted from every corner as the bus, adorned with the iconic yellow hues, made its way through the bustling streets towards the hallowed grounds of the Chepauk Stadium.

CSK's social media also treated its fans to a delightful surprise - a glimpse of Dhoni sporting his vintage long-hair look during batting practice. It was a nostalgic nod to the past, a reminder of the countless memories Dhoni had etched in the hearts of cricket fans over the years.

The official handle captioned the post, "The vintage hair. The classic emotion. Mahi aara hai."

Having arrived straight from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Dhoni wasted no time in joining his teammates for the pre-season camp.

The Chepauk Stadium buzzed with activity as CSK's star players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, geared up for the upcoming IPL season. Dhoni, ever the epitome of dedication, hit the nets with gusto, eager to make his mark once again in the cash-rich league.

As the 17th edition of the IPL loomed closer, there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air. For Dhoni, it was more than just another tournament; it was a chance to bid farewell to the league that had been his home for over a decade. And as he prepared to take to the field for what could potentially be his last dance in the IPL, the people of Chennai stood firmly behind their captain, ready to cheer him on every step of the way.

