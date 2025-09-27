Cuttack Panthers crowned inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League champions

Cuttack, Sep 27 The inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League 2025 came to a grand conclusion on Friday night at Barabati Stadium, with the Cuttack Panthers edging past Sambalpur Warriors by five runs in a tense final to lift the maiden trophy.

The Panthers held their nerve in a high-pressure clash to be crowned champions, while the Warriors finished runners-up after a spirited campaign.

The tournament, which ran from September 17 to 26 with six teams — Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Puri Titans, Sambalpur Warriors, Rourkela Steelers, and Keonjhar Miners — saw competitive cricket and a memorable finale capped by a glittering closing ceremony.

Adding to the grandeur, former India internationals Maninder Singh, Chetan Sharma, and Narendra Hirwani were felicitated by OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera, honouring their contribution to Indian cricket. Match referees and umpires were also recognized for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament, with felicitations carried out by Treasurer Bikash Pradhan and Joint Secretary Prabhat Bhol.

The glittering awards ceremony that followed highlighted the standout performers of the season. Raaz Yadav of Cuttack Panthers was named Player of the Final, receiving a trophy and a cheque of Rs 10,000 from OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty. The Emerging Player of the League Award went to Adithya Rout of Sambalpur Warriors, who received a trophy and cheque of Rs 75,000, presented by Arivaa Sports Co-Founder Avishek Mazumder.

Among other honours, Pappu Roy of Keonjhar Miners was adjudged Best Bowler of the League and received Rs 50,000, while Gaurav Choudhary of Bhubaneswar Tigers took home the Best Batter of the League award along with Rs 50,000. The coveted Player of the League award went to veteran Biplab Samantray of Cuttack Panthers, who received a trophy and a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 from Asirbad Behera.

In the team awards, Sambalpur Warriors, the valiant finalists, received the runner-up trophy along with a cheque of Rs 25,00,000, presented by OCA officials. The champions, Cuttack Panthers, lifted the glittering trophy and received a cheque of Rs 50,00,000, presented by OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and Secretary Sanjay Behera amid roaring applause.

