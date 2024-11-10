Delhi LG VK Saxena inaugurates 73rd All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship at JLN Stadium

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday inaugurated the 73rd All India Police Athletics Cluster Championship 2024-25 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Delhi LG welcomed all athletes and wished them luck for the tournament after attending the opening ceremony. He highlighted the importance of sports and expressed that this tournament will give athletes an opportunity to interact with police personnel of other states and union territories.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and former India opening batter Virender Sehwag were also in attendance.

"This tournament is a reflection of mini India with athletes from 29 states and union territories police forces and nine paramilitary/CAPF forces taking part. Over 1100 athletes are participating in the tournament including 760 males and 350 females," said Sanjay Arora, who is also the Chairman of the Athletics and Marathon Committee.

In the first event of the day, Ujala of Uttar Pradesh won the women's 10,000m run with a time of 35:22.64 while CISF's Reenu and Mamta Pal of Uttar Pradesh finished second and third, respectively.

In the men's 10,000m run, Price Kumar broke the tournament's record with a timing of 29:03.00 while Mohd. Aleem and Balram came second as the top three spots were booked by Uttar Pradesh athletes.

This Championship is being conducted as per rules laid down by the All India Police Sports Control Board, Athletic Federation of India and Cycling Federation of India.

