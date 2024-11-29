Delhi SG Pipers name Shamsher, Whetton as co-captains of men's team; Navneet to lead women's side

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi SG Pipers have announced the appointment of experienced Australian and three-time Olympian, Jacob Whetton and India's double Olympic medallist, midfielder Shamsher Singh as co-captains of their men's team for Season 1 of the revamped Hockey India League.

Besides, the Delhi franchise of HIL also named India vice captain and striker Navneet Kaur as their skipper for the women's team. The franchise also named Belgian defender Emma Puvrez as Navneet's deputy. The four-team women's HIL will make its debut this season.

"I am honoured and it is an absolute privilege to be named co-captain of the Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming Hockey India League with Indian hockey superstar Shamsher Singh. The Hockey Indian League provides such a fantastic opportunity to play with and against the best hockey players in the world in a competitive environment every day!", Whetton said on being named the co-captain.

Whetton was a part of the Australian team that won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is a highly decorated player with multiple achievements to his credit. He is also a 2014 World Cup winner, two-time FIH Pro League Winner, three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a double Champions Trophy winner.

"I am really excited to lead this new franchise with Shamsher and put together a really strong squad to play some fantastic hockey for all of our fans. I can’t wait to get over to India and meet all of my new teammates and look forward to leading this group to some amazing victories," he added.

Shamsher too was thrilled with the responsibility entrusted to him. "I would like to thank Delhi SG Pipers for making me the team's co-captain along with Jacob Whetton. I would also like to thank the entire team management including chief coach Graham Reid and mentor PR Sreejesh for trusting me. I am really excited for the league and we have put together a strong squad. We will promise to give our best and perform well for the side", he said.

Shamsher has played for India in 103 games, scoring 16 goals. An Arjune awardee, Shamsher debuted in 2019 and since then has been a part of multiple successful campaigns for the national team.

Delhi SG Pipers men's team chief coach Graham Reid said Shamsher was a natural choice for co-captaincy given his tremendous skills and exploits in the world of hockey.

"I was lucky to be Indian Chief Coach when Shamsher was included in the Indian national camp back in 2019, he is a natural pick for co-captaincy, bringing an inner calm and confidence to the team. His remarkable skills on the field, combined with his innate leadership qualities, make him a standout player. Shamsher's experience in two Olympic bronze medal campaigns allows him to connect with teammates and elevate their performance. I have no doubt that his enthusiasm and determination will galvanise our squad as we strive for excellence this season," the Australian coach said.

Reid also had high appreciation for Whetton as a player and considers the Australian striker as a pivotal figure in the team's set-up.

"Having been involved with the Kookaburras when Jacob first debuted in 2011, I have watched him grow into the accomplished player and leader we see today. He embodies the essence of an ideal captain. His extensive experience on the international stage, including an Olympic silver medal and two Olympic appearances, has shaped him into a leader who not only excels in performance but also inspires those around him.

"His strategic mindset and unwavering commitment to the team's success make him a pivotal figure for the Delhi SG Pipers. Jacob's ability to remain calm under pressure and his dedication to fostering a positive team environment will undoubtedly guide us through the challenges ahead," Reid said.

Women's head coach Dave Smolenaars said Navneet was the obvious choice to lead the side. "She (Navneet) is a leading figure of the national team. I have already experienced in the last few months that she is very communicative. She is very easy with the players as well as the staff and she is a winner. She never allows herself to give 99 percent, it is always 100. Also, an important point to note is that for developing Indian hockey you need an Indian captain," he said.

Since her debut in 2014, Navneet has appeared for India in 178 games and has 53 goals to her credit. Navneet, on her part, said she is well prepared to take on the responsibility entrusted on her.

"My heartfelt thanks to Delhi SG Pipers for selecting me as captain of this amazing team. I am truly honoured and excited to take this responsibility. I can't wait to play alongside such talented players. I have good faith in my team," she said.

Delhi's Director of Hockey and legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh elaborated on the thought behind naming co-captains for the men's team. "The reason behind the dual captaincy is to give equal importance to foreign and domestic players. This kind of equality is needed to bond the team. Whetty (Whetton) is one of the senior-most players from Australia. He has got enough experience and he is right person among the international players to be our captain," he explained.

"Shamsher is one of the few Indians who has got two Olympic medals. I am confident that he will polish his leadership qualities by sharing the duty with Whetton. I think both of them were the right players to captain our team," he added.

