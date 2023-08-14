Delhi: Wrestlers of Hanuman Akhada take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Ahead of the Independence Day on Tuesday, wrestlers of Hanuman Akhada in Delhi took part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Monday.

Wrestlers were seen exercising, practising wrestling and raising the Indian flag and slogans of patriotism and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

Rajiv Tomar, the coach at Akhada said to ANI, "When you talk about wrestling, our Akhada will be the first in conversation. Wrestling is the den (gift) of Lord Hanuman. Wrestlers here have achieved a lot of medals for India. Since 2014, some policy changes have happened with the coming of a new government. Now the government and private companies support players a lot."

A wrestler at the Akhada named Sumit Kochar told ANI, "I would like to extend my greetings to all the citizens of the country...The wrestlers of the country are performing well...if we have the blessings of the Almighty and Guru Hanuman, Tiranga will fly high there too at Asian Games."

Another wrestler Ankit also expressed optimism that India will secure a lot of medals in wrestling in upcoming competitions.

"We have a lot of expectations, the level of wrestling has gone up in India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture on their social media accounts to the Tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In order to promote this campaign, PM Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag.

