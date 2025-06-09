Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 9 NBA House made its debut in India this weekend, transforming Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium, into a vibrant celebration of basketball, music, style, and culture. Held in conjunction with the 2025 NBA Finals, the two-day event brought together NBA legends, top celebrities, and music stars for an immersive fan experience unlike any other.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) curated a dynamic programming lineup that seamlessly blended the energy of live sport with the creativity of music and street culture, marking a milestone moment for basketball fans and cultural enthusiasts in the city.

Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton thrilled fans with meet-and-greets, courtside coaching, and panel discussions on the evolution of culture and style.

One of the biggest crowd-pullers was the 3v3 Celebrity Game, where the court turned into a high-energy showcase of star power and skill. With Derek Fisher and Gary Payton coaching rival teams stacked with Indian celebrities like Badshah, Disha Patani, Rannvijay Singha, and Varun Sood, the game delivered edge-of-the-seat action and friendly competition. In the end, Team Payton took home the win.

The cultural energy extended far beyond the court. On Day 1, fans were treated to exhilarating live performances from Hanumankind & Friends (feat Parimal Shais and Kalmi), Bombay Mami, and Stick No Bills, turning the venue into a sonic playground. Day 2 continued the momentum with a powerful lineup featuring Baby J B2B Tye Turner, Benga, and Shioriy Bradshaw.

Fashion and art were just as prominent throughout the weekend. A standout moment was the Streetwear Showcase spotlighting the creativity at the intersection of basketball and street culture.

Fans also got their moment to shine with interactive on-court challenges and contests, alongside electrifying performances by the Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings’ Dancers, and the Kings’ dunk team. An additional highlight was the Day 2 Dunk Contest, judged by Gary Payton and Derek Fisher, which saw local talent deliver gravity-defying performances. Billa Nathan Abraham from Hyderabad took home the prize.

Across two days, the BUDX NBA House offered a compelling narrative of how basketball transcends borders, using music, sport, fashion, and community into a shared celebration of culture. For many in attendance, it wasn’t just an event, it was a moment that brought the global spirit of the NBA home to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor