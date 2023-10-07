"Did it, showed it": Anurag Thakur on India's 100-medals at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday congratulated the Indian contingent for scripting history by clinching 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

He took his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his joy, saying that they had achieved what they had promised.

"Not just said, Did it and showed it. Medals showered, This time it crossed 100," Anurag Thakur wrote.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1710504338261766251

The Sports Minister also lauded the performance of the women's kabaddi team who completed India's quest for 100 medals at the Asian Games.

"India's # NariShakti brings home the historic 100th medal at # AsianGames2022 which is a GOLD Heartiest congratulations to the Women's Kabaddi Team on winning the coveted GOLD medal at #AsianGames With sheer grit, outstanding talent, skills, exceptional teamwork, and unwavering tenacity, they have upheld the glory of the sport at the international level and brought immense pride to the nation. A moment to celebrate and cherish!" Anurag Thakur tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1710500727637127543

The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event on Saturday to reach the 100-medal mark in the multi-sport event.

The women's kabaddi team took a 14-9 lead against Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023 and kept their noses in front in the contest to eventually claim the yellow metal.

The two teams had played out a 34-34 tie in their campaign opener. The Indian raiders scored bonus points in the first half while Chinese Taipei took the lead in the second, scoring 16 points. The Indians trailed in the second half at 12 points.

However, the Indian raiders scored two bonus points in the second half to turn the tide in their favour. Largely on the weight of their stellar performance in the first half, the Indian women clinched a 26-25 win over Chinese Taipei, claiming India's 25th gold and taking the country's medal tally to exactly 100.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor