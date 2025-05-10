Disappointing rough start for Veer Ahlawat

Antalya [Turkey], May 10 : Playing in his first event in almost six week, Veer Ahlawat had a rough start with a 4-over 75 and Tied-133rd at the Turkish Airlines Open, which has made a return to the DP World Tour.

Ahlawat had just two birdies against six bogeys in the opening round and is the only Indian playing this week as Shubhankar Sharma skipped the event.

In eight starts this season, Ahlawat has made five cuts with a best of T-17 in his home event, the Indian Open in March.

Robin Williams shot a brilliant bogey-free round of 65 to take a share of the lead after round one. The 23-year-old South African teed off in the last group at Regnum Carya, and with Germany's Tiger Christensen and Martin Couvra of France, he set the target at six under par 65.

Dutchman Joost Luiten and England's Brandon Robinson Thompson sit fourth on five under.

