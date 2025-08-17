'Don't believe everything you read': Glasner hands start to Eze and Guehi despite exit rumours

London, Aug 17 Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner said there would be no reason not to start duo Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze despite both players being expected to leave this summer.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had confirmed Guehi is for sale this summer and Eze is reportedly being circled by North London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

"Marc (Guehi) and Eze trained well the whole week. Of course, there is no reason not to start them. Don't believe everything you read in the newspapers," said Glasner to Sky Sports.

For Palace, the only change from the triumph at Wembley is enforced, with Daichi Kamada missing out through injury, as was first revealed by Glasner in his pre-match press conference.

Will Hughes gets the nod and will return to the midfield engine room, partnering Adam Wharton.

New signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa are once again both available to Glasner from the bench, and would make their Premier League debuts if they appear.

Guehi wears the armband on his return to his former club, with Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix alongside him in defence. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi returns to the substitutes bench, one of a number of attacking options also including Romain Esse and Odsonne Edouard.

"It is a special group and a great group. The players did well the whole week - very focused and very ambitious," Glasner added.

For Chelsea, summer signing Jamie Gittens is set to make his Premier League debut.

The Blues host the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield holders at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez is in goal once more behind a back line of Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong and Marc Cucurella, with Levi Colwill sidelined following knee surgery and Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile among those not fit enough to feature.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez start in midfield, with Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Gittens in the attacking positions behind Joao Pedro.

New summer additions Jorrel Hato, Dario Essugo, Estevao and Liam Delap are among the substitutes.

