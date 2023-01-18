Don't know what this is about: WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on wrestlers' protest

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant Secretary, Vinod Tomar on Wednesday said he was not aware what ace wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and others were protesting about.

He added that once the wrestlers approach the Federation, all the issues will be resolved and sorted out.

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protested at Jantar Mantar here against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging "harassment of wrestlers by the WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations".

"Don't know what this is all about. However, we came to know from the letter to the WFI president that some wrestlers are sitting in protest. I have come to ask them about their problem," Tomar told ANI.

Tomar stated that once the wrestlers formally approach the Federation, all issues will be sorted out.

However, he claimed the protesting wrestlers still haven't taken the Federation into confidence about their issues.

"They haven't yet told me what their grouse is. No issue has been raised with me or the Federation as yet," he added.

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers will not tolerate the ongoing dictatorship of the Federation and will hold a press conference to bring their issues into the public domain.

"We won't tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. We'll hold a press conference bewteen 3 and 4 pm and reveal everything," Bajrang told ANI.

Olympic medalists Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang are among the India wrestlers holding a sit-in near the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the alleged arrogance of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games, Vinesh Phogat, expressed her displeasure with the Federation's management on Twitter.

"The players want self-respect as they prepare for the Olympics and other big events with full vigor. However, if the federation does not support them, their morale breaks down. But we won't bog down anymore and will fight for our rights," she wrote in a tweet.

The Federation required all wrestlers, regardless of their position, to appear in trials, which is the likely reason for the protest.

"Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing other than let us down. Players are being harassed through imposition of arbitrary laws," Sakshi Malik tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

