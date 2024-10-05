Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker urges young voters to cast vote in Haryana Assembly Polls

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 5 : Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Saturday urged the youth to step out and cast their vote in the ongoing Haryana Assembly Polls.

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Bhaker won two bronze medals in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team event and in the women's individual 10 M Air Pistol event.

Taking to her official X handle, Bhaker said that as a 'responsible citizen' she cast her vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections.

"GOT INKED! As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters," Bhaker wrote on X.

GOT INKED! As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters.#GOTINKED #HaryanaElection pic.twitter.com/TOf1HuhlFw — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) October 5, 2024

Voting began for 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday and saw a voter turnout of 22.70 percent till 11 AM, the Election Commission of India said.

A voter turnout of 36.69 percentage was recorded across 90 assembly seats in Haryana till 1 PM, the Election Commission said.

As per the data shared by the ECI, Mewat recorded the highest poll percentage of 42.64 per cent, followed by Yamunanagar 42.08 per cent, Jind 41.93 per cent, Palwal 41.85 per cent till 1 PM.

In Ambala 39.47 per cent Bhiwani 38.27 per cent, 40 percent in Fatehabad , 38.34 percent in Hisar, 39.74 per cent in Karnal, 36.19 per cent in Rohtak, 33.64 per cent in Sonipat till1 PM.

The lowest voter turnout was witnessed in Panchkula with 25.89 per cent people casting their vote till 1.00 PM.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, will cast their votes in the Assembly Elections on October 5. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across 90 constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor