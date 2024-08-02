Draws out for Sub-Junior Boys' NFC and Sub-Junior Girls' NFC Tier 1 and Tier 2

New Delhi [India], August 2 : The draws for the Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the Sub-Junior Boys' and Girls' National Football Championships for 2024-25 took place at the Football House on Friday.

Tier 1 of the Sub-Junior Boys' NFC will kick off in Karnataka on September 7, with the dates and location for Tier 2 to be announced later, according to the AIFF. The Sub-Junior Girls' NFC Tier 1 will start in West Bengal on September 2, while Tier 2 will commence in Madhya Pradesh on September 8.

The Sub-Junior Boys' NFC Tier 1 will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, with group winners advancing to the semi-finals. Tier 2 will have 17 teams across four groups, one with five teams and three with four, also progressing group winners to the semi-finals.

Both tiers of the Sub-Junior Girls' NFC will have 15 teams divided into four groups, with the group winners advancing to the semi-finals.

Last season, Mizoram clinched the Sub-Junior Boys' NFC Tier 1 title in Berhampore, while Bihar won Tier 2 in Ananthapuram. Jharkhand were the champions of the Sub-Junior Girls' NFC Tier 1 in Amritsar, and Karnataka secured the Tier 2 title in Belgaum.

The groupings for the Sub-Junior Boys' NFC Tier 1 in Karnataka from September 7 are as follows:

Group A - Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab

Group B - Manipur, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Kerala

Group C - Mizoram, Meghalaya, Odisha, Delhi

Group D - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal

For Tier 2, dates and location to be confirmed, the groupings are:

Group A - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Assam, Madhya Pradesh

Group B - Chandigarh, Haryana, Andaman & Nicobar, Tripura

Group C - Pondicherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Group D - Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

The groupings for the Sub-Junior Girls' NFC Tier 1 in West Bengal from September 2 are:

Group A - Mizoram, Manipur, Haryana, Tamil Nadu

Group B - Meghalaya, Gujarat, Karnataka, Gujarat

Group C - West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Delhi

Group D - Jharkhand, Punjab, Maharashtra

For Tier 2 in Madhya Pradesh from September 8, the groupings are:

Group A - Pondicherry, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar

Group B - Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir

Group C - Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand

Group D - Telangana, Rajasthan, Odisha.

