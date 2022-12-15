Dubai 2022 World Cup: Parmjeet, Khatun open India's account with medals

New Delhi, Dec 15 Indian team started its campaign at the Fazza 12th Dubai 2022 Para Powerlifting World Cup on a strong note with their star players Parmjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun claiming a silver and a bronze medal, respectively.

While Kumar, a Commonwealth Games and Worlds bronze medallist, settled for the second after a successful list of 165kg in the men's up to 49 kg. He finished behind Paralympic champion Omar Qarada from Jordan who had a Best Lift of 176kg.

"It was a good performance. I am happy with my lift of 165 kg which I have targeted coming to the competition in Dubai. There's work needed to be done on my technique and to do even better at the Asian Para Games," Kumar told the Paralympic Committee of India.

Khatun, meanwhile, settled for the bronze medal with her only successful lift of 90kg in women's upto 50kg weight category. She finished behind Brazil's Maria Rizonaide da Silva (95) and Italy's Emanuela Ita Romano (92).

Head coach JP Singh was also content with Kumar's show and felt that Khatun could have cleared the bar at 92kg.

"It was a good opening day for India. I am happy for Parmjeet and Shakina but we have to work more on technical aspects. We will be ready for gold medals at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games," said the coach who has been with the national team for a long time now.

Around 200 lifters from 40 nations are competing in the final World Para Powerlifting World Cup of the season with Paralympic and World stars in the star-studded line-up in the four-day competition.

The event, which runs until Sunday (18 December), offers important world ranking points in the qualification pathway to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

