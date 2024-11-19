Embuldeniya recalled as De Silva to lead Sri Lanka in South Africa Tests

Colombo, Nov 19 Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been recalled to the squad after more than two years as Sri Lanka announced the Dhananjaya de Silva-led team for the two-match Test series against South Africa.

Fast-bowler Kasun Rajitha, who was not named in the squad for the 2-0 series win against New Zealand, has also been named in the 17-man squad. He last played a Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet in March, where he picked up eight wickets. Meanwhile, Embuldeniya last played a Test in 2022 against Australia in Galle.

Earlier, Sri Lanka released Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando from the squad for the third and final ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for Tuesday, to give them adequate time to rest and prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Last week, ten Sri Lankan players, including skipper De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Prabath Jayasuriya, departed for South Africa for a pre-series camp ahead of the two-match Test series.

SLC has said that the remaining squad members will leave for South Africa on Friday.

The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and both teams will bolster their case for the next year's final at the Lord's. Sri Lanka currently sit at third spot while South Africa are placed fifth in the standings.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

