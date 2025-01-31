Europa League last-16 qualification is massive for us, says Man Utd's manager Amorim

Bucharest, Jan 31 Ruben Amorim says automatic qualification for the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League is a massive positive for Manchester United.

A 2-0 win away to FCSB not only confirmed Man United's status as one of the league phase’s top-eight finishers, but also ensured that they will bypass a two-legged knockout round play-off in February.

Two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes were enough to earn the victory, with Diogo Dalot opening the scoring at Romania's National Arena on the hour mark as United ended up the only unbeaten team in the Europa League at this phase of the competition, finishing third in the table.

“That is massive for us. The joy of winning, the feeling of winning, but we will have two [free] weeks to work on our idea and to prepare for the games. It’s really massive for us. We are in the next stage, we are going to prepare for the next stage, but the most important thing now is to recover.

Sunday, we have a game with our fans and we have to be ready for that," Amorim said in a post-match presser.

“It’s (becoming) more natural, the feeling of winning. That’s really important. You can feel the dressing room is more relaxed but more relaxed in a good way because we know that everything can change on Sunday, but you feel it’s a different environment. You want to keep that feeling to work in a better way," he added.

United can now park our European campaign until March’s round-of-16 tie, against one of four potential opponents, and return the focus to Premier League contest with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

