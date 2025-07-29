Everton sign Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal

Liverpool, July 29 Everton have completed the transfer of left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal with the Blues until the end of June 2029. Aznou – a senior international with Morocco – is a youth product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, spending three years as a teenager with the Spanish giants, before heading to Munich in the summer of 2023.

While in Germany, the highly-rated Aznou earned appearances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, followed by the Club World Cup this summer.

“I'm so happy to be here. I'm so proud to be part of this team. The project they gave me is really good. The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I'm really excited to start,” said Aznou to evertontv.

Following conversations with Everton manager David Moyes, Aznou was swiftly convinced to sign and become the Blues’ fourth summer arrival after midfielder Charly Alcaraz, striker Thierno Barry, and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Aznou explained, “[Moyes] talked with me, he spoke with me about the team and how he wants me. So I decided directly when I spoke with him. I decided really quickly because of the words he gave me. He gave me confidence, so I decided to sign.”

Still early into his fledgling career, Aznou arrives at Everton having already gained a wealth of valuable experience at the top levels of European football. The Barcelona-born teenager lived in the city for 16 years, and following his switch to Germany, he returned to Spain last season, completing a short-term loan at Real Valladolid.

Aznou made 13 LaLiga appearances during the second half of 2024/25 – a total which included 10 starts.

On his latest signing, Moyes said, “We are pleased to bring Adam to Everton. He’s a young, talented player with a lot of potential. “Left-backs are not easy to get and we’ve brought in a young player who we hope will grow in his time at Everton.”

