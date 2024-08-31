Everton sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on season-long loan

Liverpool, Aug 31 Everton have signed Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan for the 2024/25 season with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

The 22-year-old attacker, who has been capped 23 times by Albania, sealed a transfer deadline day move to Goodison Park after the Club submitted a deal sheet before the 11 pm (local time) cut-off to finalise terms.

Slough-born Broja is currently sidelined with a foot injury and will immediately link up with Everton's medical team to complete his rehabilitation.

After completing the loan capture of Broja, Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: "Having monitored Armando's journey for a number of years, we're very pleased to have been able to bring him to the Club. Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked."

"First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department," he added.

Broja made his senior Chelsea debut against Everton in March 2020, having first joined the west London club aged nine.

He then moved to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances, which made him one of the top-scoring teenagers in Europe for 2020/21.

A second loan spell followed – this time in the Premier League with Southampton, where, after having to be patient in the early months of the 2021/22 season, he went on to net nine goals in total for the campaign.

Soon after signing a six-year deal with Chelsea having impressed under former manager Thomas Tuchel, the 6ft 3in attacker scored his first goal for Chelsea against Wolves in October 2022.

A knee injury halted that momentum but Broja made 19 appearances for Chelsea during the first half of last term, before joining Fulham on loan for the second half of 2023/24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor