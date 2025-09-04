Ex-Kabaddi star hails Naveen Kumar for "playing like a leader" in Haryana Steelers' win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Following defending champions Haryana Steelers' win over U Mumba in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 match, ex-Kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga hailed team's star player Naveen Kumar for "playing like a leader" and pulling off a solid comeback.

Steelers clinched their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 against U Mumba in a thrilling encounter that went to the tie-breaker the third one in 12 games at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday. Ajit Chouhan's Super 10 and Naveen Kumar's game-changing Super Raid headlined a clash that swung wildly before Shivam Patare's stunning strike in the tie-breaker sealed it for the Steelers, as per JioStar release.

Speaking after the match, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga said on Naveen and coach Manpreet Singh, "We often talk about Naveen Kumar; he is a key player for the team. What made a significant difference was the support from Manpreet Singh. Although Naveen's form was not evident in the first match, he took responsibility and led impressively in the second. Although he is the third raider in the team, today he played like a leader and made a remarkable comeback. Manpreet continuously guided him on when and where to score, and Naveen executed it well. His use of the 'super raid' made it difficult to contain him, which ultimately contributed to our victory today."

Rishank also noted that while all the raiders of Haryana Steelers are performing well and are "promising", the defence still needs some attention as it faces some challenges.

"The 'Naveen Express' exemplifies the critical trait of presence of mind, which is essential in any game," he added.

Further speaking on the game, Rishank said that U Mumba was prepared for the tie-breaker, but Rohit Raghav's "critical error" allowed the defending champions to get three points.

"Those three points gave Haryana an important edge. If even one point had gone differently, the match could have been much closer. Rohit's early gamble ultimately tilted the advantage in favour of Haryana Steelers, which they maintained till the end," he added.

Haryana Steelers will meet UP Yoddhas on Saturday. The defending champions are at the eighth spot in the points table, with a win and a loss each and two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor