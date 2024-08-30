"Feeling very happy as she has won a bronze medal": Mona Agarwal's husband Ravindra

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 : After Mona Agarwal won the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, the para-Indian shooter's husband Ravindra said that the whole family was very happy about her triumph.

Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday. Mona secured third place with a total points of 228.7.

Speaking to ANI, Mona's husband Ravindra said that the Indian para-shooter worked very hard and was determined to win the medal.

"I am feeling very happy as she has won a bronze medal...She worked very hard and was determined to win the medal...I am hopeful that she will win a gold medal in the upcoming events," Ravindra said.

Meanwhile, the para-Indian shooter's mother-in-law said that her family hopes that Mona will win the gold medal in the next event.

"I am very happy as he has made the entire nation proud...I am hopeful that she will win a gold medal in the upcoming event...," her mother-in-law said.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. While Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event. On the other hand, Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 100m T35 event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor