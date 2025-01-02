Feeling very motivated after Arjuna Award honour: Saweety Boora

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Boxer Saweety Boora has been honoured with the Arjuna Award, marking a significant achievement in her sporting career. The recognition has filled her with a renewed sense of motivation.

"I am feeling very good. I will work hard to win more medals for the nation. I am feeling very motivated after being honoured with Arjuna Award," Boora told ANI.

Her dedication to bringing glory to India in the boxing ring remains unwavering.

Deepak Niwas Hooda, an Arjuna awardee himself and a prominent Kabaddi player, shared his pride and gratitude on the honour for his wife.

"It is a matter of great pride for a sportsperson to receive the Arjuna Award. I thank Prime Minister Modi and his sports policies. India will perform very well in the 2036 Olympics. It is a matter of great pride for me that my wife has received the Arjuna Award."

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024.

