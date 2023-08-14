FIDE World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi advances to quarterfinals

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 14 : Vidit Gujrathi advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup after defeating Russian chess master Ian Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in 10-minute games while Harika Dronavalli lost in the quarters

In a long and tough match, Aleksandra Goryachkina defeated Indian player Harika in an intense game and has advanced to meet Tan Zhongyi in the semifinals.

Vidit has joined three other Indian Grandmasters in the quarterfinals, Earlier Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa orchestrated one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIDE World Cup as he eliminated American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the tiebreakers. GM Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh Dommaraju also moved to the quarterfinals.

"We are doing very well, what can I say! Everybody is showing very high level of play. Pragg defeated Hikaru which is not easy. Arjun was very clinical with his wins, especially against Sindarov. Gukesh won with Black against Wang Hao, which is never easy," Vidit said after winning the match.

"I was really hoping that I would do well. And if I look at the games, I feel like I have been playing very good chess so it's not just by chance. But of course sometimes you also need some games to go your way." he further added.

