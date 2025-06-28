FIFA CWC: Bayern have to adapt to different kind of football vs Flamengo, says Tah

Florida, June 28 FC Bayern Munich's new signing Jonathan Tah believes his side have to adapt to a ‘different kind of football’ when they face Brazilian side Flamengo at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Tah has so far played 212 minutes so far at the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, completing the full 90 against both Auckland (10-0) and Boca Juniors (2-1) before coming on for Dayot Upamecano after 58 minutes against Benfica .

“It’s South American intensity, it’s a different kind of football. We have to adapt to that – and at the same time follow through with our game,” said Tah.

The German defender also added how facing South American teams presents an almost ‘away game’ like situation given the intensity and passion their fans bring to the stadium.

“An away game because there’ll certainly be a lot of South American fans in the stadium. Then it will again be about showing that seriousness on the pitch.”

Bayern signed Tah ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The defender had made his first-team debut for Hamburger SV in August 2013 at the age of 17 years, five months and 23 days, making him the youngest debutant in the club’s history at the time.

After 20 senior appearances, the centre-back joined Fortuna Düsseldorf on a season-long loan, where he made 23 appearances, before signing for Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2015/16 campaign. He played 402 times for Werkself (18 goals, 13 assists) and won the Bundesliga and DFB Cup in 2024 as well as the Supercup.

Tah also spoke about their 0-1 loss against Portuguese side Benfica and admitted their first half performance on that day was not good enough.

“The first half in particular against the Portuguese serial champions was simply not good enough We’ve spoken about that a lot already.

“I think the first match was downplayed a bit and I know we’re not going to get the greatest praise for that, but winning 10-0 takes some work and you have to show the seriousness that we had. That’s exactly what we need,”Tah added.

