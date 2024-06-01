FIH Pro League 2023-24: Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh Lead India to Solid 3-0 Win Over Germany

The Indian men's hockey team secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Germany in a FIH Pro League match played on Saturday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh continued his impressive form, scoring his 10th goal of the tournament.

Q3: Back to Back 2 goals for the boys in blue.



India goes 2 🆙 against the Germans



GERMANY 🇩🇪 0️⃣ - 3️⃣ INDIA 🇮🇳



16’ Harmanpreet Singh (PC)

41’ Sukhjeet Singh

44’ Gurjant Singh#FIHProLeague#IndiaMensTeam#GERvIND — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2024

India's first goal came in the 16th minute through a penalty corner earned thanks to some quick thinking by Sukhjeet Singh inside the German circle. The advantage spurred India on, with Sukhjeet adding another goal in the 41st minute with a well-placed backhand shot.

Just three minutes later, India extended their lead further through a team effort. Jarmanpreet Singh provided the assist, and Gurjant Singh deflected the ball past the German goalkeeper.

Despite earning a significant advantage in penalty corners (12-1), Germany struggled to penetrate the Indian defense and failed to convert on any of their opportunities.

The win puts India in third place in the FIH Pro League standings with 24 points, just two points behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Argentina.