First-ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025 draws historic global participation with 24 countries

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), on Friday, announced the 24 nations that will participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 13-19, 2025, at New Delhi's IGI Stadium.

This landmark tournament marks the development of this indigenous Indian sport into a global phenomenon, with twenty-four nations spanning six continents competing for the title of world champion.

The championship will witness a diverse array of participating nations: from the African continent, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda will showcase their talent; Asia will be strongly represented by hosts India alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka; Europe will have participants like England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland; North America will be represented by Canada and the United States of America; South America will feature Brazil and Peru; while Australia and New Zealand will carry the banner for Oceania.

The tournament structure will feature both men's and women's divisions, with 16 teams competing in each category. This format ensures an intense competition that will showcase the speed, strategy, and sporting excellence that Kho Kho is all about.

In the men's category, the competition will feature a strong African presence with Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. The Asian contingent includes hosts India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, and South Korea. England and the Netherlands will represent Europe, while North America brings Canada and the United States of America. South America will be represented by Brazil, with Australia completing the 16-team lineup.

The women's division showcases a different yet equally competitive set of nations. From Africa, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda will participate. The Asian representation includes hosts India, Bhutan, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka. The European teams consist of England, Germany, and Poland. South America will be represented by Peru, while New Zealand rounds out the women's bracket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has secured spots in both the men's and women's categories of this inaugural World Cup, adding to the tournament's competitive depth.

KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal said about the upcoming World Cup as quoted from press release, "This historic championship represents a massive leap for Kho Kho, transforming it from a beloved local sport to a global phenomenon. With India leading this sporting revolution, the 2025 World Cup promises to be the big step that will take Kho Kho to the next stage in the global sports ecosystem."

KKFI General Secretary MS Tyagi added, "The participation of 24 nations is a testament to Kho Kho's growing international appeal. Our vision is to make this traditional Indian sport a truly global game, and this World Cup will serve as a milestone in achieving that goal."

The World Cup's official tagline #TheWorldGoesKho was recently unveiled at a mega event at Thyagraj Stadium, where an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India provided a thrilling preview of the competition to come, with Maharashtra emerging victorious in a close 26-24 contest.

