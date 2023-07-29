FISU World University Games 2023: Manu Bhaker clinches two gold medals on opening day

Chengdu [China], July 29 : Indian Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker clinched two gold medals on the first day of the FISU World University Games 2023 being held in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

On the first day, India finished with four medals, consisting of three golds and a bronze, as per Olympics.com.

Bhaker added to India's medal tally with a gold in the 10 m air pistol gold. The 21-year-old then joined forces with Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil to bag the gold medal in the 10m air pistol women's team event.

Elavenil Valarivan, another Indian shooter further won a gold medal in the women's 10 m air rifle event and Indian judoka Yamini Mourya also secured a bronze medal in the women's 57 kg event.

In the women's 10 m air pistol event, Bhaker scored 239.7 points to defeat Hungary's Sara Fabian, who had to stay content with a silver medal. The Indian shooter was initially trailing but made a comeback in two final shots to top the podium.

Chinese Taipei's Yu-Ju Chen finished third.

Earlier, Manu had managed to just squeeze her way into the eight-women final after she finished seventh in qualification.

"The qualification is one game and the final is another. I just put the qualification aside and then go to the final. For me, they are completely two different matches. I definitely feel very good, and I am very impressed by the medal," Manu Bhaker said as quoted by Olympics.com.

In the 10 m air pistol women's team event, the Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil finished above China and Iran, who had to settle for silver and bronze medals.

Former world number 1 shooter Valarivan, meanwhile, scored 630.0 and was placed fifth in the 10m air rifle women's qualification. The 23-year-old led from the very start in the final and secured the top finish with 252.5 points. Mary Tucker of the USA bagged the silver while Xing Hang of China settled for bronze.

This is Valarivan's third medal at the World University Games, having previously won a silver and bronze at the 2019 Games in Naples.

Later, Yamini beat Mongolia's Oyunchimeg Oyungerel by ippon to seal a bronze medal in the women's 57 kg event in Judoka.

After clinching a win in the first two bouts, Yamini lost to eventual gold medalist Mimi Huh of the Republic of Korea in the semifinals to make it to the bronze medal tie, which she won.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed compound archery team also ensured a medal by reaching the final. The compound medal team also made it to the gold medal match.

Close to 230 Indian athletes are competing at the Chengdu meet. The World University Games is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.

