Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special edition

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 13 : The scenic coastline of Goa will turn into a vibrant arena of fitness, patriotism and community spirit on Sunday, as the Fit India Sundays on Cycle hosts its mega edition in the state to mark Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to India's armed forces.

The special edition will be held from Miramar Beach Circle to Dona Paula Circle, with the ride flagging off at 7 am. The event is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is being organised in Goa in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, Goa, according to a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

A press conference was held in Goa on Saturday and addressed jointly by Mayank Srivastav, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India and Ajay Gaude, Secretary, Sports Authority of Goa as a precursor to the mega event to be held on December 14.

Speaking at the press conference, Srivastav said, "Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SOC) will be a Fitness Carnival where people of Goa can participate in a plethora of activities such as zumba, yoga, rope skipping, besides Cycling. This is the 53rd edition of SOC, and already about 20 lakh citizens across the country have participated in the last one year. We are very happy to bring this national event to Goa."

He further added, "Earlier we used to have the mega event in Delhi, but on popular demand and also with an effort to promote fitness across the country, the event has now shifted out of the nodal event in New Delhi to other States and UTs. The first event hosted outside Delhi was in Varanasi, the second event is being hosted in Goa, which has the perfect scenic beauty, wide roads and fresh air."

Speaking about Goa's participation in the event, Gaude said, "We are happy to collaborate with the Sports Ministry for this event that strives to improve the overall health of citizens. I would also like to announce that the Sports Authority of Goa is also starting a cycling club where common citizens can participate."

The Goa edition will be graced by Ramesh Tawadkar, Sports Minister, Government of Goa, and Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Goa. Several renowned sportspersons will also be present, including Olympian and World Championship gold medallist boxer Jaismine Lamboria, Olympian Subedar Manish Kaushik, Arjuna Awardee footballer Bruno Coutinho, and Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, one of Goa's most iconic football legends.

Adding further inspiration, Maymol Rocky, the first-ever female head coach of the Indian Senior Women's National Football Team, will also join the ride.

Renowned Telegu comedian Md Ali and actor Manchu Manoj Kumar will also grace the Goa event to motivate citizens.

The Vijay Diwas theme will be strengthened by the presence of senior officers and units from the Army, Navy and NCC, underscoring the deep connection between fitness, discipline and national service. Fit India Champions and Ambassadors from the state will also take part, reinforcing the movement's grassroots strength.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has completed over a year, spreading from a nodal event to states and Union Territories across the country. After successful editions in Jaipur and Varanasi, Goa becomes the next host city, reflecting the initiative's expanding national footprint. Over the past year, lakhs of citizens across thousands of locations have participated, making it a true people's movement promoting #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution.

With the backdrop of the Arabian Sea and the spirit of Vijay Diwas, the Goa edition promises to be a meaningful celebration of fitness, freedom and the sacrifices of India's armed forces, inviting citizens to pedal not just for health, but also for honour and unity.

