Football: Arsenal visit Bournemouth as Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in non-stop Premier League

London, Jan 2 Arsenal have the chance to re-open a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings on Saturday when Mikel Arteta's side travels to play Bournemouth in a crucial match.

Arsenal's excellent second-half display saw them put four goals past Aston Villa to strengthen their title claim, while ending Villa's 11-game run in all competitions. Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Thursday night saw Pep Guardiola's side slip behind in what is in danger of being a two-horse race for this season's title.

Arteta would be pleased with Gabriel Jesus' goal in midweek, and the fit-again Brazilian boosts his side's attack and options to make changes to his starting 11 at an intense time of the year, reports Xinhua.

Bournemouth drew an intense game 2-2 away to Chelsea on Wednesday and will probably have winger Antoine Semenyo in the side as the club's top scorer seems to be closing in on a transfer to Manchester City. What better way for Semenyo to impress by scoring on Saturday, which would help his current and future club.

Aston Villa have to recover from their defeat at the Emirates Stadium, with Unai Emery's side hosting Nottingham Forest, who are just above the relegation zone after three defeats.

Sean Dyche's visiting team will look to mount a rearguard action, and Aston Villa will need players such as Morgan Rodgers and Ollie Watkins to be at their best to return to winning ways.

Saturday's two remaining matches see third from bottom West Ham United visit bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who took a creditable point away to Manchester United in the last game, but remain winless, while Burnley have a difficult away trip to face Brighton.

Sunday's standout match sees Manchester City host Chelsea, who parted ways with coach Enzo Maresca on Thursday. Both teams will be looking forward to recovering from recent setbacks. Chelsea will look to put their campaign back on track after recent defeats, while City will be hoping to recover from the draw in their last encounter.

