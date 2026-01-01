Football transfer watch: Villa restart pursuit of Newcastle's struggling William Osule

London, Jan 1 Aston Villa have made a move to sign Newcastle United striker William Osula in their first major trade in the January transfer window as manager Unai Emery looks to bring in attacking reinforcements to strengthen the squad in the second half of the English season, media reports said on Thursday.

Aston Villa are having a sensational season and are currently placed third in the Premier League standings behind Arsenal (45 points) and Manchester City (40), trailing by just one point. They are six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool (33), the defending champions.

With his team in a strong position to make it to European competitions next season if they maintain their position till the end, the club management has decided to strengthen the squad to provide manager Emery more options in the business end of the Premier League.

William Osula is topmost on their wishlist, and Villa will make a strong bid to get the player, according to a report by MailOnline.

Villa's main centre-forward option is Ollie Watkins, while Donyell Malen has also been used in the striker position at times this season. Malen has predominantly been utilised as a wide player during his time at Villa Park, so Emery might be in the market for more of a natural striker to compete with Watkins, another report claimed.

According to MailOnline, Aston Villa are looking to bring in a versatile forward during the January transfer window. It's claimed that the Villans are admirers of Newcastle striker Osula, who has fallen down the pecking order at St James' Park, with Eddie Howe having Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade at his disposal.

Villa recently confirmed the signing of young winger Alysson from Gremio, for a fee of around £10 million. The tricky youngster is an attacking addition, but it's unclear at the moment how much he's going to be utilised in the senior squad, considering he's just 19 years of age.

The report further said that Alysson is likely to be a player for the future, rather than a short-term resource, and therefore it will not come as a surprise if Villa remain in the market for further forward reinforcements.

Reports claimed that Aston Villa had actually agreed a deal to sign Osula from Newcastle in the summer transfer window, before the move fell through. The Danish forward then remained with the Magpies, and he's struggled to make an impact after they signed both Woltemade and Wissa.

Villa will now make a renewed attempt to get their man.

--IANS

