French Open: Lois Boisson’s fairytale run continues with stunning upset over Pegula

Paris, June 2 French wildcard Lois Boisson has etched her name into Grand Slam folklore with a jaw-dropping fourth-round upset at Roland Garros 2025. In only her second tour-level event and Grand Slam main-draw debut, the 22-year-old stunned World No. 3 Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on a stirring Monday afternoon at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Boisson, ranked No. 361, became the lowest-ranked woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in eight years — since Kaia Kanepi’s 2017 US Open run. The home crowd watched in rapt disbelief as the young Frenchwoman, battling back from an ACL injury just a year ago, delivered a composed, courageous, and calculated performance to take down one of the WTA’s most consistent forces.

The first set went Pegula’s way, as the American’s trademark discipline and timing wore down the Grand Slam debutante. But Boisson, armed with a topspin-heavy forehand and tactical nous that belied her inexperience, fought fire with fire. Using the heaviest forehand topspin among all remaining women in the draw, she dragged Pegula into deep baseline exchanges that increasingly tilted in her favour.

The momentum began to shift in the second set as Boisson found her range with crisp passing shots and clever lobs. A backhand crosscourt rally to break Pegula at 5-4 was the turning point. The Frenchwoman served out the set with a maturity that had the crowd rising to their feet.

The final set was a test of nerve, heart, and belief. At 4-4, Boisson converted her fourth break point in a marathon game to move within a game of victory. Serving for the match at 5-4, she faced four break points. But each time, she stood tall — firing big serves, painting lines, and refusing to blink. When she finally closed it out after 2 hours and 40 minutes, Boisson dropped her racquet and looked to the sky, soaking in the disbelief and ecstasy of a nation.

France had been without a representative in the men’s or women’s singles quarterfinals — until now. Boisson becomes the first Frenchwoman to reach this stage at Roland Garros since Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic did so in 2017. She also becomes the first woman to make the quarterfinals in her Grand Slam main-draw debut since Carla Suárez Navarro did it in 2008.

A quarterfinal clash with another rising sensation: No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva, who earlier defeated Daria Kasatkina.

