'Friendship lasts off the mat...', Aslam and Akash on PKL 12 opening night showdown

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is set to witness an exciting clash between former teammates Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde, now part of rival sides when Bengaluru Bulls faces Puneri Paltan in the second match of the opening day on Friday.

The Instagram Live — part of a special Thursday series running every week until the season starts — gave fans a glimpse of the competitive fire and mutual respect between the two players. “We’ve shared the same jersey for years — but this time, we’re coming at each other with everything we’ve got,” said Akash, who moved from Puneri Paltan to Bengaluru Bulls this season. “We’ve got a young team, a strong coach, and a hunger to prove ourselves.”

Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar, returning from injury, is equally fired up. “I’ve waited a long time to get back on the mat. The opening match is special — it’s against Akash, in a new city, with thousands of Kabaddi fans watching. The energy is going to be unreal.”

Akash also revealed he’s as excited to raid against his former team as he is to take on top players like Mohammadreza Shadloui. “Whether it’s Puneri or Shadloui, I enjoy the competition. If they show aggression, I’ll find a way past them. If I show aggression, they’ll try to catch me — that’s the thrill of Kabaddi,” he said.

Both raiders stressed mutual respect and fierce competitiveness. “Friendship lasts off the mat. But on the mat, we’re warriors. Fans should be ready for a proper clash,” Aslam said.

The duo is also excited about the league’s return to new cities in PKL 12. “Vizag will be electric,” said Akash. “I’ve never played there before, and I’ve heard how passionate the fans are. This is a fresh start for me in a new jersey. I want to give it my all.”

Their message to fans was loud and clear: “This season, ghuskar raid karenge. Aggression, energy and entertainment are guaranteed.”

