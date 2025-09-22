Fritz beats Zverev to clinch Laver Cup for Team World

San Francisco, Sep 22 Taylor Fritz, who a night earlier had taken down Carlos Alcaraz in his first-ever win over a world No. 1, took down Alexander Zverev in thrilling fashion, 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch the Laver Cup for Team World.

Fritz's two wins against Top 3 players accounted for five points in a 15-9 victory in San Francisco, Team World's third Laver Cup triumph in four years.

Fritz dictated early in the points with aggressive rally balls that pierced through the slow conditions. The American applied constant pressure to Zverev until he was broken for the first time at 4-3 in the second set.

Zverev, who appeared limited physically at the start, was suddenly in full flow as he made a final push. But Fritz raised his own game to meet the challenge in a dramatic closing stretch, with both players finding their best tennis as the pressure peaked, ATP reports.

The victory delivered new Team World captain Andre Agassi the Laver Cup in his debut on the sideline, with the American legend's joyful presence lifting his team throughout the competition.

“Seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat cheering for me, it’s just impossible not to be so fired up giving everything I have every point,” said Fritz.

Earlier, Alcaraz and Casper Ruud gave a bit of hope to Team Europe to start the day, but Alex de Minaur’s victory against Jakub Mensik put Team World one win away from hoisting the Laver Cup and forced Team Europe to win two straight matches just to send the event into a one-set Decider doubles.

Alcaraz won the day’s third match, setting up an Alexander Zverev vs. Taylor Fritz matchup that could have prolonged the Laver Cup, but it didn’t.

Alex de Minaur moved Team World within one match win of Laver Cup glory by beating Jakub Mensik 6-3, 6-4. The Aussie escaped 0/40 in the match's final game to give his team a 12-6 lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor