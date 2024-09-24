From 'Nanha' to kabaddi star: How PKL transformed Narender's life

New Delhi [India], September 24 : In a small village in Haryana, a young boy nicknamed ''Nanha'meaning smallwould spend his days watching older kids practice kabaddi. Little did anyone know that this curious child would one day become one of the sport's rising stars. Narender, one known as 'Nanha' to his villagers, will now enter his third season with the Tamil Thalaivas, having made his debut with the side in season 9.

The season 11 of PKL will start from October 18 onwards.

The Tamil Thalaivas will kickstart their campaign against the Telugu Titans on the first match of October 19.

"Even now, in the village, everyone who used to play with me calls me by my nickname 'Nanha'," remembers Narender.

"I was not very tall as a kid, which is why the name stuck. Now I have a decent height, but the name still remains," he said in PKL's 'Rise of a Star' interview on YouTube.

Narender's journey into kabaddi began like a scene from a heartwarming sports movie. "As a kid, I was drawn to the Kabaddi grounds where the older boys played. What started as fun with the senior players soon became a passion. At first, I was just a spectator who did not have many friends, but before I knew it, kabaddi gave me a family," said the player.

His dedication caught the eye of Sandeep Kandola, a local kabaddi coach. "A small kid used to come to watch the senior players practice with a lot of dedication," shares Kandola.

"Seeing him showing such interest in the sport, I pushed him to play every day," added the coach.

Under Kandola's guidance, Narender's skills flourished. "My family and my coach have been very important in my development as a kabaddi player. My coach, who had a government job, was also a kabaddi player. He has kept up the tradition of playing the sport in our village in Haryana. In fact, he still trains the younger kids in our village!," said Narender.

As Narender's talent grew, so did his dreams. However, the path to recognition was not easy. "Earlier, wherever I used to go, no one recognised a kabaddi player," he admits. But everything changed with his introduction to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

"Now, thanks to the Pro Kabaddi League, and Mashal Sports, everyone recognises me," said Narender.

"The league has helped improve the face value of kabaddi players. It has also benefitted me a lot, be it about the money or the recognition. And not only mine, the league has changed the life of all kabaddi players," he added.

Narender's big break came in PKL Season 9 when he joined Tamil Thalaivas. Team CEO Shushen Vashishth recalls a pivotal moment: "I remember we were in Chennai; we had just lost a match. Narender was very disappointed with his performance because he did not know what happened. He said, 'I couldn't move my legs.'"

This setback became a turning point. Vashishth explained, "There was a little bit of his body movement, which our analyst had identified. He carried this from season 9 to season 10, and he had to work on it. Since rectifying it, he practiced hard, and since then on, it was like Super 10, Super 10, Super 10 for the rest of the season!."

Narender's journey has not been without challenges. "Just like a kabaddi match, there are ups and downs," he reflects. But his mantra remains simple: "Do your work; do not worry about the result."

Today, Narender stands tall as a symbol of kabaddi's growing popularity and the opportunities it can provide. His story is not just about personal success but also about the sport's evolution. As he shared the story of his rise to success, Narender concluded by saying, "It was a very proud moment to represent the country," he says, his voice filled with emotion. "The more well we do, the better it is for us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor