Gavin Larsen returns to lead New Zealand’s selection panel

Auckland, Oct 17 Gavin Larsen has been appointed New Zealand Cricket’s selection manager, filling the role left by the departing Sam Wells.

A former New Zealand Test and ODI player, Larsen was the chief executive of Cricket Wellington, and the Cricket Operations Manager ahead of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, before being appointed New Zealand selection manager from 2015 to 2023.

He then took on the role of Performance Director at the Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) before returning to New Zealand and accepting the role of Commercial Manager for the Nelson Giants (basketball).

Larsen, in conjunction with head coach Rob Walter, will be responsible for helping select all Blackcaps, New Zealand A and New Zealand XI squads for in-bound and out-bound tours.

“I feel absolutely honoured to be stepping back into the Blackcaps and the national high performance environment,” Larsen said.

“I’m hugely passionate about cricket in this country and to be given another opportunity to contribute at the highest level is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started this summer and hopefully help play a part in continuing the success of the Blackcaps.”

NZC’s Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson said the national selection manager was responsible for managing the selection processes, as well as working with domestic scouts and the Major Association coaches to stay up to date on the domestic scene.

Gibson said Larsen impressed the appointments panel with his grasp of the modern game, not least the relationship between franchise and international cricket, and his knowledge of the domestic environment in New Zealand.

“Gavin’s familiarity with the role and his understanding of the requirements played an important part in his appointment,” he said.

“But we were also impressed with his passion and energy, and his desire to get back into the game and help make a difference.”

Gibson confirmed the selection model would remain unchanged, with the selection manager empowered to brief, advise, collaborate with, and challenge the Blackcaps head coach, who would retain ultimate decision-making authority.

“While Rob will make the final decisions as the chief selector, we want Gav preparing him with as much intel as possible, and challenging his thinking and decisions. This requires a strong relationship between the two parties and we’re confident Gav has the soft skills, and the acumen to make it work.”

Larsen will officially begin his role on November 3.

