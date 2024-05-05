GD Birla Memorial Masters: Chari upsets top seed to enter final

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 5 : Nikhil Chari upset top seed Gautam Lad in three games to set up a title clash with Rajan Samant, who was also taken the distance by Jitesh Padukone in the men's singles 45 semi-finals of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament, organised by Badminton 45, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana at their courts, here, on Sunday.

The Unidoubles title clash with be an all-Bombay Gym affair, with the top-seeded pairing of Naheed Divecha and Shailesh Daga taking on second seeds Ayaz Bilawal and Gautam Ashra.

While Divecha Daga got the better of Camille Seth and Mahesh Aras 21-16, 21-14, Bilawala and Ashra defeated Anand Vithalkar and Priya Ambekar 21-10, 21-8.

Results:

MS 45 (Semi-Finals):

Nikhil Chari beat Gautam Laud [1] - 21-7, 1-21, 21-8; Rajan Samant beat Jitesh Padukone 21-9, 18-21, 21-18

WS 45 (Semi-Finals):

Ajita Ravindran [1] beat Pinky Jogani - 21-7, 21-8; Namita Mehta Vijayakar beat Farogh Mukadam[2] 21-18, 21-5.

Unidoubles (SF):

Naheed Divecha/Shailesh Daga [1] beat Camille Sheth/Mahesh Aras - 21-16, 21-14; Ayaz Bilawala/Gautam Ashra [2] beat Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar - 21-10, 21-8.

(Team Event):

Bombay Gymkhana 'A' beat Matoshri Arts & Sports Club - (3-0)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors beat Bombay Gymkhana 'B' - (2-1)

CCI beat Andheri Recreation Club - (3-0)

Bombay Gymkhana 'A' beat Country Club Shuttlers - (3-0)

CCI beat WCG Team White - (3-0)

Jolly Gymkhana 'A' beat MCF 'B' - (2-1)

Country Club Shuttlers beat Matoshri Arts & Sports Club - (3-0)

WCG Team White beat Andheri Recreation Club - (3-0)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors beat Jolly Gymkhana 'A' - (2-1)

Bombay Gymkhana 'B' beat MCF 'B' - (2-1)

MCA 'A' beat Goregaon Sports Club - (2-1)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors beat MCF 'B' - (2-1)

P.J.Hindu Gymkhana beat Garware Club House - (2-1)

Jolly Gymkhana 'A' beat Bombay Gymkhana 'B' - (2-1)

Goregaon Sports Club beat Garware Club House (3-0)

P.J.Hindu Gymkhana beat MCA 'A' - (2-1)

Goregaon Sports Club beat P.J.Hindu Gymkhana - (2-1)

MCA 'A' beat Garware Club House - (3-0).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor