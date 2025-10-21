Goa: CM Pramod Sawant unveils FIDE World Cup 2025 logo, anthem

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 21 : A glittering ceremony celebrating Goa's rich cultural heritage and India's growing stature as a global chess powerhouse marked the launch of the official logo and anthem of the FIDE World Cup 2025, unveiled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here on Tuesday.

The anthemvoiced by music legend Daler Mehndicaptures the spirit and vibrancy of Goa, according to a release from the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Returning to India after 23 years, the FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the global chess calendar, will be held in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, bringing together 206 elite players from 82 countries across the world in a knockout contest for a prize purse of USD 2 million (approximately Rs 17.58 crore).

While the logo reflects Goa's vibrant, culturally rich identitycapturing the essence of the state's coastal charm and the strategic elegance of chessthe anthem, sung by legendary artist Daler Mehndi, adds a touch of grandeur and mystique to the event, the release said.

At the launch ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "It is a moment of immense pride for Goa to host the FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious events in global chess. This milestone not only reaffirms our state's commitment to becoming a premier destination for international sport but also celebrates India's rising prominence on the world chess stage. The official logo and anthem reflect the very soul of Goa vibrant, creative, and deeply rooted in culture while capturing the strategic elegance of chess. We are ready to welcome the world's finest players to our shores for 28 days of top-class competition, camaraderie, and an experience that blends the spirit of Goa with the brilliance of the game," as quoted from a release by AICF.

India's hosting of the FIDE World Cup underscores the nation's growing influence and deepening passion for chess. The Indian contingent will be led by reigning World Champion D Gukesh, alongside top talents such as Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujarathi, and Women's World Cup Champion Divya Deshmukh will be playing her first home game since the historic win.

The tournament will also feature the 12-year-old Argentinian prodigy Faustino Oro, also called the "Messi of Chess." His participation will be historic as the youngest player of the 2025 edition.

The logo and anthem launch was also attended by Goa's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang, and AICF Secretary Dev Patel.

Ramesh Tawadkar said, "The FIDE World Cup 2025 is a remarkable opportunity to bring together culture, art, tourism, and sports on one grand stage. Goa has always been known for its vibrant heritage and hospitality, and this event will showcase how seamlessly our cultural identity blends with the global spirit of competition. The World Cup will stand as a testament to Goa's ability to celebrate excellence on and off the chessboard while promoting our state as a world-class destination for sport and tourism."

Complementing the visual identity of the event is its official anthem a dynamic celebration of India's strategic prowess and youthful energy. Featuring the Prime Minister in its music video, the anthem brings together the spirit of the nation with the brilliance of chess, the release said.

Iconic singer Daler Mehndi, known for his powerful and distinctive voice, infuses the anthem with his signature vibrancy, rhythm, and energy. Centred around the empowering theme "It's Your Move," the song captures the essence of India's growing might in world chess while highlighting the vibrancy of its culture.

The anthem video also showcases India's leading chess grandmasters and stars like World Champion D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev, and Vidit Gujarati, symbolizing the new generation that is taking Indian chess to unprecedented heights.

AICF President Nitin Narang thanked the Goa government for supporting the event and said, "Securing the hosting rights for the FIDE World Cup 2025 is a landmark moment for India and a testament to our growing credibility in the global chess community. Bringing a tournament of this magnitude to our shores after 23 years is not just a sporting success, but a proud national achievement. It will give Indian fans a rare opportunity to witness the world's best players compete on home soil, inspiring a new generation to take up the sport. The anthem, with its energy and emotion, will revitalise chess across the country and take the game from clubs and academies into every home in India."

At the World Cup, the players will compete against each other in a knock-out format with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the penultimate stage leading to the World Chess Championship.

While the FIDE World Cup logo features three distinctive trapezoidal panels; the design captures different facets of Goa and the tournament itself. The Green Panel shows a white palm tree with a blue wave at the bottom. The Red Panel boasts of a diamond-shaped checkerboard pattern in white, while the Yellow panel has a stylised Sun with curved rays, representing Goa's sunny weather and warm, welcoming vibe, the release said.

