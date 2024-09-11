Golf: Searching for a hat-trick, Vidhatri takes 3-shot lead in Leg 11 of WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 11 Vidhatri Urs began her quest for a hat-trick of wins on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) with a flourish as she shot 5-under 67 in the first round of Leg-11 at the Delhi Golf Club. Vidhatri, who won the last two legs, the ninth and the 10th in July, showed that her form had not slipped in the six-week gap.

She was 6-under and then dropped a bogey on the 18th for 67, as she led Hitaashee Bakshi (70) by three shots.

Tvesa Malik Sandhu, who landed the only eagle of the day, carded 1-under 71 for the third under-par score of the day.

With a field of 46, the strength of women’s golf was in full play at the Hero WPGT Leg-11 as four players shot par or better and another three were one-over at the challenging course. It all augurs well for the Indians, who will hope to make a big move at next month’s flagship event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Shweta Mansingh was unlucky to be struck by a double bogey on the 18th but scored even par and indicated that she is ready to make a move for a win.

Three players, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal and amateur Keya Badagu shot 1-over 73 each to be tied fifth, while another amateur Anvvi Dahhiya and the experienced Amandeep Drall carded 74 each to be tied eighth.

Vidhatri opened with a birdie, added a second one on the eighth and turned in 2-under. On the back nine at the iconic DGC, she birdied the 12th, 14th, 16th, and the 17th to get to six-under. Then came the bogey on 18th, but it was a great day’s work.

Hitaashee had four birdies, three on the front nine and another on the back stretch. She had two bogeys, on the third and the 13th.

Tvesa, who has been getting into form ahead of the Indian Open, had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys in an eventful front nine of 2-under 34. She bogeyed the 10th and parred the rest for a 71.

Shweta had four birdies, two bogeys and a closing double for a 72.

Four players, amateur Kashika Misra, Kriti Chowhan, Oviya Reddi and Agrima Manral shot 75 each to be tied tenth.

Amateur Mannat Brar, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi carded 77 each to be T-22 while amateur Zara Anand shot 78.

