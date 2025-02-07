Groupings out for Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's NFC 2025

New Delhi, Feb 7 The draw of groupings for the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 was held in the AIFF Football House on Friday. The tournament will be held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. The dates of the tournament will be announced later.

A total of 36 teams were split into eight groups (four groups with five teams each and four groups with four teams each). Delhi are the defending champions after winning the inaugural edition in May 2024 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

All the quarter-finalists of the 2024 tournament - Delhi, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala and Assam - were placed in Pot 1, while the remaining 28 participants were placed in Pot 2 before the draw.

The eight group winners will progress to the quarter-finals.

Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 Draw Results:

Group A - Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Bihar, Rajasthan

Group B - Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

Group C - Manipur, Sikkim, Ladakh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

Group D - Mizoram, Jharkhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh

Group E - Telangana, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Uttarakhand

Group F - Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, DNH & DD

Group G - Assam, Odisha, Goa, SAI

Group H - West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Haryana

