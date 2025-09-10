Gujarat Giants should give Shadloui more opportunities to regain rhythm and confidence: Rishank

Vizag, Sep 10 Former Pro Kabaddi League player Rishank Devadiga shared his thoughts on Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui's form in the ongoing season, saying the Iranian looks frustrated and the team should give him more opportunities to regain rhythm and confidence.

Giants battled with full force in a nail-biting contest against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, only to fall short by the narrowest of margins in the golden raid on Tuesday.

"I don’t think Gujarat has a replacement for Shadloui. He is a big player, and his track record speaks for itself. But right now, he looks frustrated, and that is affecting his game. A defender like him needs early success in matches to build confidence.

"If he goes 20 minutes without a single tackle point, the pressure starts to show, and that’s exactly what we saw in the match. Gujarat should give him more opportunities to regain rhythm and confidence," Rishank said on JioHotstar.

Speaking on Giants' loss, Rishank added, "Rakesh Sungroya had almost sealed the match for Gujarat with an all-out when they were leading by five or six points with just three minutes left. At that stage, I thought Gujarat would win. But experience counts in such moments, and Gujarat’s defense showed inexperience by repeatedly conceding points. Nitin Dhankhar was patient and kept finding quick points. If Gujarat’s defense had shown the same patience, this match could have easily gone in their favour."

It was vindication for Nitin Kumar, whose 15 points got the Jaipur Pink Panthers over the line in a tie-breaker – their second this season – against Gujarat Giants at Vishwanadh Sports Club on Tuesday.

Dissecting Jaipur Pink Panther’s win, Rishank said, "It was a very exciting match, and Gujarat also deserves credit for making a strong comeback in the final three minutes. But then, Nitin Dhankhar stole the show. He has been consistently performing well, showing responsibility and maturity.

"Jaipur Pink Panthers executed their strategy brilliantly, especially during the Golden Raid, when they avoided the bonus, knowing Shadloui was on the mat. That tactical decision secured them the win.

"Even without the usual support of Sahil Satpal, Nitin dominated the game with 22 raids, earning 15 raid points. His consistent scoring ensured Jaipur always had a chance to bounce back. He was outstanding."

