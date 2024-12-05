Haryana State Championship showcases Panja's growing popularity in the region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : The Haryana State Championship was held on Sunday at the All India Memorial Jat College in Rohtak. Organised by the People's Armwrestling Federation India, the event drew participation from over 200 athletes across Haryana.

Serving as trials for the national level, the championship saw the top two athletes from each weight category qualify. Karaj Virk, representing the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Pro Panja League, clinched the title in the 100 kg category, while Arshdeep Singh emerged victorious in the 85 kg category.

A unique highlight was the presence of the mother-son duo, Yogesh Chaudhary and Krish Chaudhary. Yogesh secured the Champion of Champions title in the senior women's category, along with gold medals in Senior Right, Masters Left and Right, and a silver in Senior Left. Her son, Krish, was crowned Champion of Champions in the youth category.

The event was inaugurated by Gulab Singh, Head of the Jat Education Society, and Shabnam Rathi, Principal of Jat Memorial College. Parvin Dabas, founder of the Pro Panja League, attended as a guest to promote the sport in Haryana.

Notable attendees included Kuldeep Dalal, Head of the Haryana Kabaddi Association and member of the Kabaddi India Federation; Rajesh Narwal, former Pro Kabaddi League player; Ajay Balhara, IPS Officer in Rohtak; and Neeraj Sehrawat, politician and IIM Rohtak alumnus.

Several Pro Panja League champions were also in attendance, including Arsh Virk, Davinder Kandola, and Nirmal Oliyan, with strong support shown by Haryana's athletes.

The championship aimed to recognise the sport's growing popularity across the country, particularly in Haryana. The Jat Education Society has been pivotal in positioning Rohtak and Haryana as emerging hubs for arm wrestling. The Pro Panja League also plans to host additional events in the region.

Reflecting on the event's success, Parvin Dabas said, "The rise of Panja as a sport highlights the passion and raw talent deeply rooted in our culture. The Pro Panja League is committed to nurturing this potential, elevating arm wrestling to a professional level, and giving athletes the recognition they truly deserve."

He expressed gratitude to All India Memorial College, the Jat Education Society, and the People's Armwrestling Federation India for their efforts to promote the sport in Haryana. "We are thrilled with the response and remain committed to making Panja a mainstream sport in the country," he added.

Gulab Singh also shared his enthusiasm for the sport, emphasising its connection to Haryana's cultural ethos. "Panja embodies the spirit of Haryana, where strength and determination are ingrained in our way of life. It's more than a competition; it's a celebration of our heritage. Through platforms like the Pro Panja League, we aim to elevate this legacy and inspire future generations," he said.

