Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 39-37

Haryana Steelers have their first win of the season with a tactical win over Telugu Titans. 39-37 is the final score. Meetu Mahendra the star performer with 12 points and he was ably supported by Rohit Gulia with 8 points. Defender Ravi Kumar with four. 3 each for Mohit and Surinder Nada. For Telugu Titans, Siddharth Desai got 9 points but he was out for most part of the match. Ankit Beniwal filled in and scored 9 points as well. 7 for Rakesh Gowda.

Telugu Titans have played in two thrillers but have tied one and lost one. They currently sit near the bottom of the table and need their morale-boosting win to kickstart their campaign. Outside of Siddharth Desai, no other player has hit double digits in points this season for the Telugu Titans. Desai, who has scored a Super 10 in both games, needs the support to come through if the team are to retain hopes of ending their playoff drought. The Haryana Steelers have had a tumultuous start to their campaign and are the only team to lose both their matches this season.