Haryana's Olympian Chopra, Paralympic winner Antil named for Padma Shri

Chandigarh, Jan 25 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil, both belonging to Haryana, were on Tuesday awarded the Padma Shri.

Also, the state's Om Prakash Gandhi will be awarded the Padma Shri for social work, Moti Lal Madan for science and engineering, and Raghuvendra Tanwar for literature and education.

While congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the name of the state is being illuminated not only in India but on the world map due to the hard work of the people of Haryana.

"Every Haryanvi is proud of Padma Shri winners."

The Chief Minister said today's youth would take many of these achievements as a source of inspiration and achieve many similar goals in their lives.

Chopra, the javelin thrower in the track and field athletic competition, created history by winning the gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 by throwing the javelin to a distance of 87.58m, becoming the first athlete from India to win a gold medal in the Olympics in track and field event.

Likewise, Antil won the gold in the F64 men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with a throw of 68.55 metres. With this throw, he broke his own previous record.

The founder of Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir, Gandhi was born in a farmer's family in a village in Yamunanagar district.

After attaining an MSc in physics, he became a lecturer in a college in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and started working for women's education by taking voluntary retirement from there.

He started the Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir on April, 7, 1987, and from its inception the school is on the path of progress under his management and guidance.

Padma Shri winner Madan is receiving the award for his remarkable work in the field of science and engineering. He has been the Vice Chancellor of various educational institutions. He has published 432 research articles and policy papers in international and national reference journals, including 226 original research papers.

Another winner Tanwar will be honoured the award in literature and education. His academic experience spans over 38 years.

