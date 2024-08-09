"His success has delighted the entire nation": Rajnath Singh on Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heaped praise on Javelin Throw athlete Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing marquee event securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Rajnath Singh took to social media and said that he is the epitome of hard work, dedication, consistency and also his success has delighted the whole country.

"A big congratulations to the exceptional athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his amazing achievement in the Men's javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the Silver Medal. He is the epitome of hard work, dedication and consistency. His success has delighted the entire nation," the Defence Minister wrote on X.

A big congratulations to the exceptional athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his amazing achievement in the Men's javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the Silver Medal. He is an epitome of hard work, dedication and consistency. His success has delighted the entire nation.

The Indian Army in which Neeraj Chopra serves has also congratulated the double Olympic Medalist for his super showing at Paris.

"Subedar Major Neeraj Chopra makes India proud. Indian Army congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning the Silver Medal in Men's Javelin at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a throw of 89.45 metres," the Indian Army posted on X.

Subedar Major #NeerajChopra makes#India #Proud !!#IndianArmy congratulates #NeerajChopra for winning the #Silver Medal in Men's #Javelin @Paris2024 #Olympics with a throw of 89.45 metres.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

After post-independence, Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

His first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls.

Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters, Chopra could not surpass his season best in the final.

His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing in 2008.

Nadeem's performance included a final attempt of 91.79 meters, demonstrating his dominance in the event. On his second try, Nadeem hit a throw of 92.97m to win gold in the men's javelin throw final.

Nadeem was in full form as he crossed the 90m mark in his sixth attempt. He touched 91.79m on his sixth try.

Grenada's Anderson Peters secured the bronze with an 88.54 meters throw.

