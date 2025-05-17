How ‘Comeback Queen’ Sneh Rana made a triumphant return to ODI glory in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, May 17 It’s not every day that a cricketer lives up to a moniker given by fans. But for India all-rounder Sneh Rana, the moniker of ‘Comeback Queen’ feels incredibly fitting. Sneh’s return to ODI cricket after last playing the format in December 2023 yielded 15 wickets and a Player of the Series award in India winning the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

It’s not easy being Sneh, as the off-spin bowling all-rounder has often been in and out of the national set-up. But her amazing performances in Sri Lanka proved once again that she remains a key player for India. Before the tri-series, Sneh manifested picking a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul - she achieved the latter via 5-43 against South Africa in the league stage.

“It felt very good, because I got a chance to wear ODI jersey again after a very long time. So, I manifested that it would be good and it happened in that way. I also manifested that a fifer and hat-trick should come. But at least I was able to achieve one of them. When you represent your team and country and your performances were excellent, that feels very great,” said Sneh to IANS in an exclusive conversation.

The ‘Comeback Queen’ moniker perfectly reflected in Sneh’s stellar performances throughout the tri-series, and it’s something she wears as a badge of honour. “Actually, the fans who love me so much have given me this tag. So, I feel very honoured to see that people love me so much and follow my journey very well.”

“When people started writing that you are a 'Comeback Queen', as your comeback in the game has always been good, I gradually thought that maybe I should write this hashtag ‘Comeback Queen’ in my social media posts. So, it started from there. But it feels very good when people praise you and your performances,” she added.

In early 2025, it would have been understandable if Sneh wondered about her playing future. She was let go by Gujarat Giants and subsequently went unsold at the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction.

But as fate would have it, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed her up to replace an injured Shreyanka Patil. Though unseen on camera, a sparkle was evident in Sneh’s voice as she animatedly recounted the moment RCB’s management and captain Smriti Mandhana contacted her.

“After the domestic season ended, I was back in my hometown Dehradun and one day while being at work in the Indian Railways office, I got a call from the RCB management and Smriti asking if I could come, as their requirement for a replacement player was not confirmed. But they asked me to come and join the team and practice with them. I said, ‘Why not?’ So, I went and joined the team.”

On her RCB debut and return to the WPL, Sneh’s impressive 3-27 performance against UP Warriorz solidified her ‘Comeback Queen’ status. Despite RCB’s failure to reach the playoffs, Sneh ended her tournament on a high note - smashing a rapid 26 against UPW, before taking 3-26 and earning the Player of the Match award against the eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

With Shreyanka still nursing her injury, Sneh found herself back in India’s squad for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka - a country she never toured before. But talking with the team management, and bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi in particular, helped Sneh understand what deliveries would be most effective to bowl at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

“We tried variations, use of crease, pace of deliveries, and yorker was very useful there, because at times, the pitch was favouring the batters a little bit. Though it’s not easy to make 600 runs in a day for batters from both teams, it became important to put as many variations as possible. So, fuller balls were working on those pitches.”

Statistics from Cricket-21 showed that in the tri-series, 10 out of 15 scalps of Sneh came mainly in the good length area and eight of them angled outside the off-stumps. Another key area of Sneh’s success was in the pace off deliveries and subtle changes in usage of crease, which was visible when she got few scalps via caught and bowled mode.

“The usage of crease creates an angle, and because of that, the angle of the batter’s stance and how she views a particular ball changes a little bit. So, it’s difficult to adjust for a batter in that. When the batter is inching to hit deliveries, you put the ball from behind the crease. What that does is, the length is reduced and it varies batter to batter.”

“So, because of that, it bothers the batter a little bit and she keeps thinking about the next delivery. So, it was important to use variations in those six balls. The team management told us whatever they knew and gave us inputs regularly. Then, before matches, we also saw the videos to know what is working on that particular pitch,” she added.

Salvi’s rich experience further guided Sneh in planning to outclass the Sri Lankan and South African batters. “We were constantly talking to sir about the pitches we would be playing on, and how the pitch could be behaving on a particular day. Like, how is it? Is the pitch on the lower side? Is it bouncy?”

“So, all these conversations were going on, and he helped a lot. Like, he advised on how to adjust the lines and lengths, or which variation is more useful on a particular day. We also talked to our batters about which balls they were having trouble playing while batting. So, that also helped us a little bit in knowing which ball can be effective in a particular match.”

“Also, experience matters. The coaches look at everything in detail and they are able to read pitches very well. I mean, an outside person can judge very well that how we play inside with a flow, what is going on and how should it be? So, we used to have these conversations with him - about what will work and what won’t, and he has helped me a lot.”

It’s this analytical mind and open-minded attitude that has kept Sneh a step ahead to become a dependable figure for India in the tri-series triumph. Her time in Sri Lanka also got Sneh to recreate a bowling partnership with fellow off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

“I have been playing with Deepti for a long time - her debut was also around the same time I made my debut. So, mostly we have bowled in tandem, and it feels very good. We complement each other a lot, as we know each other’s strengths. So, we can plan well in terms of what to bowl to this batter. After an over is done, we talk to each other and tell which ball is working and which is not, and that’s useful information.”

With the England tour starting on June 28 and the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Sneh, who’s also earned a recall to the T20I team after 2023, is prioritising her training, including varying between hard-hitting and patience in batting practice, and isn’t stressed about securing a spot in the team for the mega event.

“The pitches might be a little bit bouncy there, and the weather conditions there will also change a little bit. So, when we go to England, we will check the weather and pitch conditions there, and then we can decide how to bowl or which particular thing will be useful on that day. In England, we will focus on our stock balls, and then will see how variations can be used.”

“Right now, the World Cup is still away. So, we don’t have to take the pressure of the World Cup. The England series is our best time to prepare, and we will focus on our strengths, considering that there is a very positive team environment. Because the World Cup will be in India, there is a little upper hand in knowing we have a little more knowledge about pitches at home.”

“But still, we are not looking at whether it is in India or it will favour us a lot - we are not thinking about it. We are working on the preparation, and roles that have been given to us. The England tour will definitely be helpful for all of us in every aspect - to boost our confidence, morale and motivate us.”

England is also the origin of Sneh’s 'Comeback Queen' moniker. In her 2021 Test debut, returning to the Indian team after a five-year absence due to knee injury and inconsistent form, Sneh took three wickets, before scoring an unbeaten 80 in a superb rearguard act, as India managed to draw the game in Bristol.

As another England tour awaits, Sneh aims to solidify her ‘Comeback Queen’ moniker after shining in Sri Lanka. “I would like it to run this for a long time. I will try my best to justify that tag, meet the expectations of the team and everyone watching the games to the best of my abilities. I will try my best to create much better memories this time in England, and build on the good things I did there before.”

