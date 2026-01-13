How tug-of-war transformed farmer’s son Akshay Patil’s life

Diu, Jan 13 Kolhapur’s Akshay Patil has spent nearly two decades testing his strength, endurance and resolve in the tug-of-war arena, quietly turning a traditional sport into a tool for survival, stability and self-respect.

Once a farmer’s son struggling to pay school fees, Patil today stands as a government employee and assistant coach of Maharashtra’s tug-of-war team at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026, a living example of how sport can transform lives.

Born into a small farming family, Patil’s sporting journey began during his school days when he appeared for district-level tug-of-war trials. For the young boy, selection carried more than just sporting pride. It meant his school would waive his annual tuition fee of Rs 1,200, easing the financial burden on his family.

“I have been associated with tug-of-war since my fifth standard. When the school waived off my tuition fees, it was a big relief for my family,” said the 29-year-old Patil.

That moment proved to be a turning point. Patil continued to train and compete, balancing academics with sport, while steadily climbing the ranks at the district, state and national levels. His perseverance finally paid off in 2021, when his dedication to tug-of-war earned him direct recruitment under the sports quota as a sorting assistant in the Postal Department.

Though his initial posting took him away from home, a subsequent transfer back to Kolhapur brought stability not just to Patil’s career, but to his entire family.

The impact was immediate. Patil was able to arrange his only sister’s marriage the very next year and invest in cattle, helping his ageing parents establish a small dairy business.

“My parents have worked tirelessly in the fields all their lives, and now I want them to rest. The job also helped me arrange my sister’s marriage smoothly, and today I can say I am settled in life, free from financial insecurity,” said Patil, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Junior World Cup in Chennai.

A product of the government school system, Patil continued his education even while competing at the highest domestic level. He boasts an impressive medal haul of two gold, four silver and three bronze medals at senior national championships between 2011 and 2022.

“Even after joining service, I never stopped practising. Before that, I had already played district and state competitions and participated in several national level tournaments,” he added.

Patil credited much of his growth to the unwavering support of former weightlifter turned tug-of-war athlete Madhavi Patil. A former member of the national weightlifting camp for the 1996 Centennial Olympics in Atlanta, Madhavi switched to tug-of-war in 2000 and went on to become an All India Inter-University champion for four consecutive years. She later represented India at the Asian Tug-of-War Championship in 2004.

Now a physical education teacher and coach, Madhavi continues to nurture young talent and believes the sport is on the cusp of a revival. Tug-of-war was part of the Olympic movement until 1908 and is now seeking re-entry into the Summer Games.

Praising the Khelo India initiative, Madhavi said the inclusion of tug-of-war in the Khelo India Beach Games for two consecutive editions has drawn youngsters from across the country to pursue the traditional sport professionally. She hopes it will be included as a medal sport in future editions.

“With proper government support, Indian tug-of-war athletes can perform very well at international events and even win medals at world championships,” she said.

For Akshay Patil, the rope he once pulled for survival has now secured dignity, livelihood and hope, not just for himself, but for an entire family.

