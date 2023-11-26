"I am practising well for it," says Neeraj Chopra on preparation for Paris 2024 Olympics

Panipat (Haryana) [India], November 26 : Indian Olympic gold medalist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said that he will try to win a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While speaking to the reporters, Neeraj said that he is working hard for the 2024 Olympics which will take place in Paris.

He added that he will give his best in the upcoming multi-sport event since the opportunity comes every four years.

The Asian Games gold medalist further added that he just wants to make the country proud and not think about the result.

"I am practising well for it. I will try my best to win a medal. I will give my best at the Olympics as I know that this opportunity comes once in 4 years. I am not worried about the result, just want to prepare well and make the country proud...," Neeraj said.

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj Chopra. He lived up to the expectations to win the gold at the Asian games and his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4.

The Indian javelin thrower defended his title and scripted history at the continental event. There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes and Neeraj prevailed with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres.

Also, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest back in August. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win Gold at Budapest.

With a gold medal in the Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League title, Chopra has won every top prize in the sport. He has set an unprecedented example with his consistency and hunger for gold.

