I have Boland ahead of Hazlewood for his performance against India, says Ian Healy

New Delhi, Feb 5 Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes Scott Boland has leapfrogged Josh Hazlewood in the Test fast-bowling pecking order, ranking just behind Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. While Hazlewood has long been considered part of Australia’s elite pace trio, Boland’s outstanding performances against India in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy have, in Healy’s eyes, earned him the No. 3 seamer spot in the Test team.

Boland, who replaced an injured Hazlewood for three of the five Tests against India, was outstanding, taking 21 wickets at an average of 13.19. Hazlewood, when fit, also impressed with six wickets at 13.16 in his one-and-a-half games, but his recurring injuries have raised concerns about his long-term reliability in the longest format.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Healy acknowledged Hazlewood’s quality but pointed out that his frequent absences have made Boland a more dependable option.

"I have Scott Boland ahead of Josh Hazlewood after his performance against India, which was filling in for Josh Hazlewood," Healy said.

"The thing with Josh is, you just can't afford to miss as many games as he is doing. He’s played 16 out of the last 34 Tests."

Since making his sensational Test debut in the 2021/22 Ashes series, Boland has been Australia’s go-to fourth seamer when injuries have opened the door. His ability to bowl with relentless accuracy and extract bounce and seam movement has made him especially effective on lively Australian and English pitches.

Healy suggested that Australia could now adopt a 'horses for courses' policy with Boland and Hazlewood, using the Victorian quick in seam-friendly conditions at home and in England, while Hazlewood remains the preferred choice in more diverse overseas conditions.

"They’re both good, and I think Josh is a better bowler in all conditions," Healy admitted. "Scott Boland you might play over him in certain conditions, and that could be in Australia where it's bouncing and seaming, and England's also like that."

"You might be ‘horses for courses’ with Scotty Boland forever, and hope that Josh does stay on the field until he has to retire."

The Boland vs. Hazlewood selection debate could come to a head when Australia faces South Africa in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s in June. With English conditions favoring seam movement, Boland’s skill set could make him a tempting choice, particularly if Hazlewood’s fitness remains a concern.

