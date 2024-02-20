ILT20 bans Noor Ahmad for 12 months due to breach of contract

Dubai, Feb 20 The International League T20 (ILT20) has banned spinner Noor Ahmad for 12 months for breaching his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors who had signed him for Season 1 of the tournament. Noor was offered another year’s extension by the Warriors but refused to sign the retention notice for Season 2.

Noor played for Sharjah Warriors in Season 1 of the ILT20 (January-February 2023) who sent him a retention notice on the same terms and conditions as in the Player Agreement terms ahead of Season 2.

Following Noor’s refusal, the Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute.

The ILT20’s three-member Disciplinary Committee, which includes the league’s Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas investigated the matter and separately heard both the parties. On examining the evidence before them, the Disciplinary Committee conveyed its final verdict of a 12-month ban on Noor.

The committee had initially recommended a 20-month ban but took into consideration the fact that Noor was a minor at the time of signing the Player Agreement and has represented to the committee that his agent had not informed him of the full terms of the contract and as such pardoned eight months from his original ban.

