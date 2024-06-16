India archer Bhajan Kaur bags gold, secures Paris quota in women's individual event

Antalya [Turkey], June 16 : India archer Bhajan Kaur clinched the gold medal in the women's individual recurve event and obtained the Paris Olympics quota in Antalya on Sunday.

In the Final World Quota Tournament, Kaur overwhelmed top seed Mobina Fallah of the Islamic Republic of Iran by 6-2 in the final.

The third seed began her campaign with byes in the first two rounds. She went on to overwhelm Mongolia's Urantungalag Bishindee by 6-1 in the third round. Kaur defeated Slovenia's Urska Cavic by 7-3 in the fourth round to ensure that she continued to progress in the tournament.

In the quarter-finals, she blanked Poland's Wioleta Myszor 6-0 and in the semi-finals, she got the better of tenth seed Alexandra Mirca of Moldova 6-2.

Her compatriot, Ankita Bhakat was also in the mix and made her way to the quarter-finals.

She progressed into the quarter-final during her campaign. Seeded ninth, Bhakat got a bye in the first round.

In the second and the third rounds, she earned victories over Israel's Shelley Hilton and Mikaella Moshe by 6-4 and 7-3 respectively. But in the quarter-finals, she ended up losing to Iran's Mobina Fallah 6-4.

Meanwhile, former world no. 1 Deepika Kumari, suffered a shock exit as she lost in the third round.

Seeded second, she lost 6-4 to 31st seed Yaylagul Ramazanova of Azerbaijan after receiving byes in the first two rounds.

India's individual quotas could be upgraded to team quotas if the men's and women's teams can make the cut through their world rankings on June 24.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian men's and women's recurve archery teams failed to secure direct team quotas in their respective events from Antalya.

The men's team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav suffered a 5-4 defeat to Mexico in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the women's team featuring Ankita, Bhajan and Deepika endured a 5-3 loss to Ukraine in the round of 16.

