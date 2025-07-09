India has flexibility to bring in an extra batter or bowler based on conditions, says Aaron

New Delhi, July 9 Ahead of India facing England in the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at the Lord’s, former fast bowler Varun Aaron has noted that Team India has the option of including another batter or a bowler, depending on the conditions on offer at the iconic venue.

After the series-levelling 336-run win at Edgbaston, India skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would definitely play in the match at the Lord’s. Aaron also feels an extra bowler or batter could come at the Lord’s in place of seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who didn’t have a memorable outing.

“Jasprit Bumrah is definitely going to come in. Now, the only question is whether India will go with four fast bowlers or stick to three. Nitish Kumar Reddy is most likely to be rested. He is expected to make way for another player, as India could not fully utilise his skillset in the previous match.”

“I also felt he could have contributed a little more on the field. He is a quality player, no doubt, but he might have to wait a bit longer for a consistent run. With both the batting and bowling departments firing well, India have the flexibility to either bring in an extra batter or an extra bowler based on the conditions,” said Aaron on JioHotstar.

With Bumrah all set to return at Lord’s, Aaron thinks Mohammed Siraj would be the first change bowler, citing that Akash Deep can’t be left out after picking his maiden ten-wicket haul in Tests at Edgbaston.

“I feel Mohammed Siraj will definitely move to first change, coming in at No. 3 in the bowling line-up. He has that ability to zip the ball through, with a slightly older Dukes ball—and in my opinion, the Dukes ball actually behaves better when used as a first-change option.”

“Especially for someone like Siraj, who is getting some beautiful outswing at the moment. Just look at his seam position and how he is presenting the ball—it is outstanding. The way he got the openers out in both innings, especially Zak Crawley, luring him into that drive outside the off-stump, speaks volumes about his control and skill.”

“As for Akash Deep, you simply cannot leave him out. He is currently among the top three bowlers in the world in terms of new-ball averages. Much like Jasprit Bumrah, he can bowl whenever and wherever you need him to,” he elaborated.

Aaron further believes England’s batting department will find it difficult to deal with India’s bowlers at the Lord’s, especially after they put in a much-improved showing in the previous game. “I don't think England’s batters are going to be very comfortable heading into Lord’s, especially after the way Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled in the last Test.”

“And now, with a resurgent Jasprit Bumrah coming back into the side, the threat only intensifies. Ravindra Jadeja is bowling beautifully—he has not missed his mark at all. Washington Sundar has looked solid too.”

“Even Prasidh Krishna, in that final spell on Day 5 at Edgbaston—especially at the start of the day—really showed significant progress. He looked like a bowler who wants to hit his areas consistently, rather than just float the ball in. That intent makes a big difference,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor