India men's kabaddi team tackles Iran to clinch Asian Games gold medal

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : India continued their dominance in kabaddi in the Asian Games by winning gold in the final in a hard-fought match against Iran.

India and Iran played an intense game and both teams were almost head-to-head till the end.

When the score where 28-28, the match was briefly suspended as both sides claimed points. Following Pawan's raid, India sought four points but Iran raised an objection and said they had tackled him and should be given a point.

India was given three points and one point was awarded to Iran. Pawan's raid put India in the lead in the crucial match.

Alireza Mizaeian went in for Iran next but was tackled by the Indian defence. With time on India's side, Naveen Kumar went in for the final raid of the match to win a point and seal India's victory.

This is the India men's kabaddi team's eighth gold medal at the Asian Games. India lost to Iran in the semi-final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. India won seven gold medals in succession since kabaddi made its Asian Games debut in Beijing in 1990.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event. India reached the milestone of the 100-medal mark with the women's kabaddi gold medal.

"What A MATCH!! A dramatic match between India and the defending champions, Iran, ends on our favour. Our warriors gave a major fightback to end their campaign with the coveted GOLD making it a double in Kabaddi It was a spectacular display of strength and strategy with a score of 33-29," Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted on X.

